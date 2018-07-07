172nd TRUMBULL COUNTY FAIR EVENTS Sunday through July 15
SUNDAY – SET UP DAY
1 p.m.: Harness racing, Grandstand
MONDAY – SET UP DAY
5 p.m.: Harness racing, Grandstand
5:30 p.m.: 4-H Style Show Revue, Historical Stage
6:30 p.m.: 4-H Royal Court Contest, Historical Stage
TUESDAY – OPENING DAY (free gate admission; rides cost $7)
8 a.m.: Gate C opens, other gates open at 10 a.m.
11 a.m.: 4-H booth judging
Noon: Opening Ceremony, Historical Stage
1 p.m.: Flower Show opens
1:30 p.m.: Jr. Fair Coronation
1-5 p.m.: Rides open
2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Horse Person Contest, Sawyer Ring
3:30 p.m.: Momentum Dance Studio, Historical Stage
5 p.m.: Fast & Furious Feet, Historical Stage
5:30 p.m.: Family Pride Bluegrass Band, Grandstand; Parade of Colors & Float Competition, 4-H area
6-11 p.m.: Rides open
6:30 p.m.: Northern Whiskey Band, Grandstand
7 p.m.: Parade of Colors Costume Class, Sawyer Ring
7:30 p.m.: Chris Higbee Concert, Grandstand ($5)
10 p.m.: Gates close
WEDNESDAY (free admission to all veterans with I.D.)
8 a.m.: Gate C opens
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Goat Show/Open Class Specialty Goat Show/Open Class Rabbit Show
9:30 a.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Beef Feeder Show
10:30 a.m.: Commissioners meeting, Historical Stage
Noon: Jr. Fair Rabbit Show
1-5 p.m.: Rides open
1 p.m.: Jr. Fair Cloverbud Show & Tell/STEM Activity, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall
2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Sheep Show/Open Class Sheep Show, Universal Show Ring
3 p.m.: Outstanding Dairy Contest, dairy barns
5 p.m.: Jr. Fair Swine Show, SALE Barn
6 p.m.: Auto Races: Rush Dirt Late Model Touring Series & Sportsman Modified Touring Series, Grandstand
6-9 p.m.: Karaoke, Bicentennial Stage/Joshua Lee Nelson, Historical Stage
6-11 p.m.: Rides open
10 p.m.: Gates close
THURSDAY (kids 14 and under free admission, rides $7)
8 a.m.: Gate C opens
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Cat Show/Jr. Fair Reptile Show/Jr. Fair Poultry/Jr. Fair Western Pleasure Horse Show, Sawyer Ring
9:30 a.m.: Jr. Fair Pocket Pets/Jr. Fair Dairy Showmanship & Dairy Show
10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Cavy Show
1 p.m.: Spelling Bee, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall
1-5 p.m.: Rides open
2:30 p.m.: Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship
6 p.m.: Jr. Fair Beef Show/National Kiddie Tractor Pull, Jr. Fair area
6 p.m.: Auto races, Modified Touring Series & Rush Sportsman Modified Touring
6-9 p.m.: Trouble Clef performance, Bicentennial Stage
6-11 p.m.: Rides open
7-9 p.m.: Taylor Borton, Historical Stage
10 p.m.: Gates close
FRIDAY
8 a.m.: Gate C opens
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship/Jr. Fair Goat Showmanship/Open Class Dairy Goat Show
9:30 a.m.: Open Class Dairy Cattle Show
10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Scavenger Hunt
1-5 p.m.: Rides open
3 p.m.: Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship
4-5 p.m.: Gordon Martial Arts, Historical Stage
5 p.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle horse Versatility Competition, Sawyer Ring
6 p.m.: Horse Pulls, Draft Horse Ring
6-11 p.m.: Rides open
6-9 p.m.: Damian Knapp Band, Bicentennial Stage
7:30 p.m.: Dave Martin’s Bullride Mania
6-10 p.m.: Take II performance, Historical Stage
10 p.m.: Gates close
SATURDAY
8 a.m.: Gate C opens
9 a.m.: Open Class Draft Horse Halter judging, Draft horse area
10 a.m.: Open Class Drive-in Draft Horse & Pony/Half linger Hitch Show, Draft Horse Ring
10:30 a.m.: Jr. Fair Livestock sale
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Motorcycle Show, Bazetta Road
1-5 p.m.: Rides open
2-3 p.m.: Kick It Up Cloggers, Historical Stage
2:30 p.m.: Truck & Tractor Pull by Full Pull Productions, Grandstand
4-5 p.m.: Gordon’s Martial Arts, Bicentennial Stage/Rock N Country Cloggers, Historical Stage
6-9 p.m.: Blue Siren performance, Bicentennial Stage
6-11 p.m.: Rides open
7-10 p.m.: Damian Knapp Acoustic, Historical Stage
10 p.m.: Gates close
SUNDAY
8 a.m.: Gate C opens
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Show, Sawyer Ring
9-9:30 a.m.: Rooster Crowing Contest, Oak Grove
10 a.m.: Skillet Tossing Contest, Draft Horse Ring
10-10:30 a.m.: Pastor Spencer nondenominational service, Historical Stage
11 a.m.: Corn hole tournament, Oak Grove
Noon: Cow milking contest, milking parlor
1 p.m.: 4-H public speaking contest, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall
1-3 p.m.: Binge performance, Bicentennial Stage
1-5 p.m.: Rides open
2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Cheese Auction/Dress a Kow Contest and Pee Wee Diary Showmanship, Universal Show Ring
2:30-4:40 p.m.: Thomas Toth performance, Historical Stage
4-5 p.m.: Gordon’s Martial Arts, Bicentennial Stage
5 p.m.: Demolition Derby, Grandstand
5-7 p.m.: Tyler Jenkins Trio performance, Historical Stage
6-11 p.m.: Rides open
6-9 p.m.: Legends of Music, Bicentennial Stage
8 p.m.: Gates close
9:30 p.m., approximately: Fireworks display after the Demolition Derby
Source: Trumbull County Fair Board
