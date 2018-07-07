METRO DIGEST || Complete your college degree

KSU at Trumbull offers Complete College

WARREN

Kent State University at Trumbull’s new Weekend College/Hybrid Completion Program offers anyone with prior college credits an opportunity to complete their degree. Beginning this fall, classes meet for a few hours every-other Saturday and the remainder is completed online. Classes are completed in eight weeks and begin Aug. 25.

Students who enroll on or before Aug. 15 are eligible for a $500 scholarship.

For information, contact Jim Ritter at 330-675-8935 or jritter1@kent.edu.

Free legal workshops

YOUNGSTOWN

Community Legal Aid is offering free workshops to anyone who may need legal assistance or who has an interest in these legal topics. All programs are taught by attorneys and are free and open to the public. The next workshop will take place at Taft Elementary School, 730 E. Avondale Ave. at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. It is open to families of the Taft Promise Neighborhood. All events can be found at www.communitylegalaid.org/events. Check back periodically, as more workshops may be added.

East Side Watch has food distribution today

YOUNGSTOWN

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, will distribute food and clothing from 10 a.m. to noon today. Recipients must bring containers and proper identification.

Public library grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is supporting literacy with a donation of $6,000 to the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County for the 2018 Summer Discovery Program, “Libraries Rock!”

The Kennedy Family Fund and First Place Community Fund, component funds of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, were the grant-makers.

This year’s Summer Discovery program began in May and runs through the end of this month. Summer Discovery brings in thousands of young people throughout Mahoning County each year and offers something for everyone, from babies to kids to teens to adults.

Donations to the library can be made by contacting Deborah Liptak, library development director, at 330-744-6086 or dliptak@libraryvisit.org.

Teen Ambassadors for Valley announced

Twelve students from the Mahoning Valley are among more than 300 representing 52 Ohio counties that have been named to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine office’s Teen Ambassador Board.

Local members are Isabella Nogales and Sydney Pearce of LaBrae High School, Kelsey Tingler of Hubbard High School, Addison Wilson of Lordstown High School, Gillian McMahan of Mineral Ridge High School, Daniel Turillo of Boardman High School, Nicolina Aiad-Toss of Cardinal Mooney High School, Dominic Scandy of Jackson-Milton High School, Dominic DeRamo of Canfield High School, Alexander Stoneman of Ursuline High School, Brayden Yocum of Leetonia High School and Matthew Courtney of United Local High School.

‘Back 2 School’ drives

WARREN

The United Way of Trumbull County is calling on area businesses, churches and clubs to host “Operation Back 2 School” drives between July 16 and Aug. 10.

Those interested in hosting a drive can call 330-369-1000, ext. 29, or email crogers@unitedwaytrumbull.org. More information is available on the group’s website. Requested supplies include loose-leaf paper, spiral notebooks, three-ring binders, composition books, two-pocket folders, three-prong folders, No 2. pencils, pens, highlighters, markers, colored pencils, crayons, erasers, pencil pouches, glue, glue sticks, rulers, and backpacks.