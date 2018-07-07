Conference on tap

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host a conference retreat from 7 p.m. July 22 through noon July 28. Cost is $525 and includes retreat, lodging and meals. Commuter rate is $375 and includes retreat, meals and refreshments. To register, call 724-964-8886 or visit www.vmesc.org by Tuesday.

Pastor celebration

GIRARD

The leadership of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church will host an anniversary dinner for the Rev. J. Dwayne Heard, who is celebrating his 10-year anniversary. A dinner will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Mahoning Country Club, 710 E. Liberty St., and will be a black and white formal. Tickets are $30. Ad sponsorships also are available.

The morning service at the Youngstown church on Himrod Avenue at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 will host guest speaker, the Rev. Everett Jennings of New Life Cathedral Church, Oakland Park, Ill. A potluck dinner in the church’s center will follow the service. For information, call Rosetta Carter at 330-941-0475 or the church at 330-746-7190.

Improve fitness

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Health and Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, can help improve your physical, mental or spiritual fitness. The Motherhouse pool offers classes for all ages. They also have SilverSneakers by Tivity Health classes for mature adults comprising strengthening, cardio, water and yoga. The center also features spirituality series, individual counseling and spiritual direction.

For information, visit www.theursulinecenter.org or call 330-799-4941.

Special program

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host a special program titled “70 Years of the State of Israel and the Dead Sea Scrolls, do they matter?” presented by Lawrence H. Schiffman. The presentation is sponsored by Rev. George Balasko as part of the annual Nostra Aetate Lecture Series and will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday. Refreshments will follow the program. Free-will offerings will be accepted. Pre-registration is requested. To register, visit www.mvesc.org or call 724-964-8886.

First Friday Club

BOARDMAN

The First Friday Club of Greater Youngstown Luncheon Speaker Series presents Sheila E. McGinn Ph.D. on Thursdayat The Georgetown, 5945 South Ave. McGinn is Theology Department chairwoman at John Carroll University and will speak on “Science and Religion.” The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $16 per person. For information, visit www.firstfridayclubofgreateryoungstown.org.

Chehab to be hosted

SHARON, PA.

Sts. Peter & Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Ave., will host Rev. Hicham Chehab next Sunday. Rev. Chehab, a former Muslim, converted to Christianity after years of studying to become an imam. For information email pastordeal@stspeterandpaullcms.com.

Bus trip planned

SOLON

The parishioners of St. Rita Parish in Solon invite the public on a one-day bus trip to Fremont for a Saints and Sinners Tour on Sept. 13. A local historian will take attendees on a 90-minute tour of the area that includes Grace Lutheran Church, Our Lady of the Pines Retreat Center and St. Ann Catholic Church.

The cost is $80 per person, and the deadline to register is Aug. 8. The motor coach will depart from St. Rita Church, 32820 Baldwin Road. For information, contact Cindy Jeric at 330-963-0808 or email at LadyCynthiaJ@Windstream.net.

Vacation Bible schools

BROOKFIELD: Brookfield United Methodist Church, 6951 Grove St., will host vacation Bible school from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday . For information, email brookfieldyouthministry@gmail.com.

YOUNGSTOWN: Beulah Temple United Holy Church, 523 Griffith St., will host vacation Bible school from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Fridayfor children age 5 to 14. The theme will be “Glow For Jesus Part 2.” This free program includes Bible lessons, crafts, music and snacks.

GIRARD: Center Point Church, 2722 W. Liberty St., will host a vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. July 14 for children age 4 to 12. The theme will be “Life’s Big Game.” A snack will be provided. To register visit www.centerpointchurch.com/vbs or call Nichole at 330-622-1234.

CANFIELD/AUSTINTOWN: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will host its annual vacation Bible school for children age 3 to 12 from 9 a.m. to noon July 18-20. The theme will be “On the Farm.” The program will take place at the Mahoning County Experimental Farm Classroom, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, the first two days. The final day will take place at the church in Austintown. There will be a picnic on the last day. The program will include crafts, games, gifts, music and fun. The event is free and open to all children in the age range. Register online at www.redeemer-Austintown.org or contact the church at 330-799-7823.

YOUNGSTOWN: Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church, 1944 S. Meridian Road, will host vacation Bible school from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. July 23-27. The theme will be “Shipwrecked: Rescues by Jesus,” and will feature Bible stories, verses, songs, snacks and hands-on explorations anchoring kids in the truth that Jesus carries them through life’s storms. The program is free for children from age 4 to sixth grade. For information, visit www.wedgewoodparkchurch.com.

AUSTINTOWN: Grace Church of the Nazarene, 5253 W. Webb Road, will host a vacation Bible school from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. July 23-27. For information or to register online, visit austintowngrace.com.

BOARDMAN: Disciples Christian Church, 565 Boardman-Canfield Road, will host a vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon July 16-20. Children of all ages are welcome.

HUBBARD: Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, will host vacation Bible school from 6 to 9 p.m. July 16-20 for children from kindergarten through sixth grade (completed). To register, call 330-534-0084 or visit vbspro.events/p/chestnutridgecog. All who pre-register by Thursday and have perfect attendance will receive a free VBS T-shirt.

POLAND: Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, will host a vacation Bible school from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is open to children 3 years to sixth grade. For information, call the church at 330-757-1547.

The Religion digest runs every Saturday. Send items for the digest by email to religion@vindy.com, by mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712. Deadline to submit information is Tuesday at 5 p.m.