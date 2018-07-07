METRO DIGEST ||Canfield attorney seeks judgeship

Canfield attorney seeks judgeship

CANFIELD

Atty. J.P. Morgan on Friday announced his run for judge in the Mahoning County Area Court system.

Morgan is running for Diane Vettori’s position on the Sebring Court.

Morgan has focused his practice in domestic relations and criminal law since 2001, and served as an Ohio public defender for eight years.

He also served as Guardian Ad Litem and gave voice to hundreds of children in cases involving divorce, custody, neglect, abuse and dependency issues.

Morgan served as a member of the Trumbull County Grievance Committee for eight years (two years as chairman), as a board member of the Mahoning Valley Pregnancy Help Center for 10 years, and serves as the vice chairman of the Heartland Christian School Board.

He lives in Canfield with his wife of 20 years and their six children. Morgan graduated from Mineral Ridge High School and attended the University of Akron and the Ohio Northern University Petit College of Law.

Warren house burns

WARREN

A fire was reported early Friday at a house in the 300 block of First Street Southwest. According to a dispatch summary, the call came in about 2:50 a.m. The rear of the house was on fire. City firefighters responded to the call. No information was available on damage or how the fire started.

Car, train collide

WEATHERSFIELD

A train collided with a van at a railroad crossing early Friday. According to a dispatch summary, the incident on Salt Springs Road near Austintown-Warren Road was reported at 2:34 a.m.

A train struck a white van at the crossing, according to a report. The train crew made contact with a person in the vehicle who was “conscious” but “incoherent,” they reported.

Weathersfield township police responded to the incident, according to the report.

Boardman cops nab wanted woman

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a woman wanted on a felony warrant for possession of marijuana during an operating a vehicle while impaired patrol Friday morning.

Police pulled over Tizjai Nuby, 32, on Southern Boulevard at Argyle Avenue shortly after midnight, according to a police report.

Police said Nuby had an outstanding warrant out of Mahoning County for a secret indictment on a possession of marijuana charge.

Police also arrested Nuby on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, saying she had a gun in the car and a suspended concealed-carry permit.

Nuby, of Argyle Avenue, was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

