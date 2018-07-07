Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Tamakia Bellard, Youngstown, boy, July 5.
Andrew and Michaela Good, Columbiana, girl, July 5.
Alexandria Smith and Damion Ramsey, Boardman, girl, July 5.
Joshua and Amanda Phibbs, Hubbard, boy, July 5.
Raquel Rushwin, Canfield, boy, July 5.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Ronnie and Kimberly Harris, Cortland, girl, July 3.
David and Nicole Martmez, Warren, girl, July 4.
Ryan and Kristen Robinson, Warren, boy, July 4.
Makaylia Brown, Warren, girl, July 4.
Shieash Glover, Niles, girl, July 5.
William and Megan Woolfrom, Cortland, boy, July 6.
