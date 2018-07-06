Heroin, gun found at shooting scene

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said a man shot late Wednesday in the kitchen of a West Side home will probably face charges himself.

That’s because officers found heroin and a gun in the Silliman Street home where Elijah Johnson, 30, was shot four times about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers who arrived found Johnson in the kitchen of his home. Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the detective bureau said someone fired several shots from outside the kitchen door into the home, hitting Johnson.

Besides looking for whoever shot Johnson, investigators are also trying to figure out if Johnson was selling drugs from the home.

Bobovnyik said he expects Johnson to face drug and weapons charges when he recovers.

He remains in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Johnson had once spent time behind bars for a murder he committed as a juvenile, and he also was given a three-year prison sentence in 2015 after pleading guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to three third-degree felony counts of trafficking in heroin.

Earlier this year, he was arrested after resisting arrest in March but the charge was downgraded to disorderly conduct, according to municipal court records.

Johnson pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay a fine.