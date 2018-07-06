Youngstown to improve sidewalks around Harding Elementary
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The city’s board of control signed a $155,617 contract with a Youngstown company to improve deteriorated concrete sidewalks around and near Harding Elementary School on the North Side.
Thomas Pallotta & Sons had the least expensive proposal of six companies that bid for the work. The board of control approved the contract Thursday.
Eighty percent of the project cost is coming from state funding with the city paying the rest from its motor-vehicle license taxes.
The project includes removing and replacing sidewalks on Cordova Avenue between Benita and Granada avenues, Benita between Fifth and Ohio avenues, Dennick Avenue between Cordova and Elm Street, Curry Place between Cordova and Ohio avenues, Granada between Fifth and Ohio avenues, Ohio between Upland Avenue and Benita and Lauderdale avenue between Ohio and Elm.
Additional improvements include new curbs, curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, replacement of traffic signs and new pavement striping.
During project construction, two-way traffic on streets will be maintained. Also, access to all residences and properties within the construction limits will be maintained.
