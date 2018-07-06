Woman nabbed on possession of marijuana warrant

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a woman wanted on a felony warrant for possession of marijuana during an Operating a Vehicle while Impaired (OVI) patrol this morning.

Police pulled over Tizjai Nuby, 32, on Southern Boulevard at Argyle Avenue shortly after midnight, according to a police report.

Police said Nuby had an outstanding warrant out of Mahoning County for a secret indictment on a possession of marijuana charge.

Police also arrested Nuby on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, saying she had a gun in the car and a suspended concealed carry permit.

Nuby was taken to the Mahoning County jail.