Woman nabbed on possession of marijuana warrant


July 6, 2018 at 3:12p.m.

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a woman wanted on a felony warrant for possession of marijuana during an Operating a Vehicle while Impaired (OVI) patrol this morning. 

Police pulled over Tizjai Nuby, 32, on Southern Boulevard at Argyle Avenue shortly after midnight, according to a police report. 

Police said Nuby had an outstanding warrant out of Mahoning County for a secret indictment on a possession of marijuana charge. 

Police also arrested Nuby on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, saying she had a gun in the car and a suspended concealed carry permit. 

Nuby was taken to the Mahoning County jail. 

