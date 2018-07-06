Woman nabbed on possession of marijuana warrant
BOARDMAN
Township police arrested a woman wanted on a felony warrant for possession of marijuana during an Operating a Vehicle while Impaired (OVI) patrol this morning.
Police pulled over Tizjai Nuby, 32, on Southern Boulevard at Argyle Avenue shortly after midnight, according to a police report.
Police said Nuby had an outstanding warrant out of Mahoning County for a secret indictment on a possession of marijuana charge.
Police also arrested Nuby on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, saying she had a gun in the car and a suspended concealed carry permit.
Nuby was taken to the Mahoning County jail.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 2, 2018 12:09 p.m.
Woman nabbed for soliciting sex on South Raccoon Road
- May 23, 2017 10 a.m.
Woman arrested, admits she had drugs in her underwear
- November 17, 2017 11:42 a.m.
Warren cops arrest man with gun after traffic stop
- May 25, 2018 9:08 a.m.
Youngstown police arrest man on gun charge
- June 30, 2016 midnight
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.