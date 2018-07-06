Warren police arrest convicted felon for raping 8-year-old
WARREN — A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday on a child-rape charge.
Jamey Sprankle, 46, of Union Street southwest, is accused of raping an 8-year-old girl, according to a police report.
According to Trumbull County court records, Sprankle previously served nine years in prison on rape charges and was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in 2012.
The 2005 sentence also required Sprankle to register as a sex offender for 10 years upon his release from prison.
According to a police report, city police received a report about a crime involving a minor in February of this year.
Police said the suspected victim reported to children services she had been sexually abused by Sprankle.
