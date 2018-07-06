Tropical Storm Beryl hits Atlantic

MIAMI

Tropical Storm Beryl has formed in the Atlantic, the second named storm of the 2018 hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm’s winds had strengthened to 40 mph by Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, forecasters said it was likely to fizzle before becoming a threat to land. The storm is about 1,330 miles southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

Subtropical Storm Alberto became the first named storm of the 2018 season.

Fireworks explosion kills 24 in Mexico

TULTEPEC, Mexico

Twenty-four people were killed and at least 49 injured Thursday when a series of explosions ripped through fireworks workshops in a town just north of Mexico City, according to officials.

The dead included at least four firefighters and two police officers who rushed to the scene after the first explosion, only to be killed by a subsequent wave of blasts.

The government of the State of Mexico said in a statement that eight people from Tultepec were killed, along with the six emergency personnel and two others who have not yet been identified. The state government later raised the death toll to 24, but did not specify who the other victims were in a statement posted to its Twitter account.

Heat wave kills at least 33 in Quebec

OTTAWA, Ontario

Health authorities in the Canadian province of Quebec said Thursday that 33 people have died from heat-related complications in the last few days.

Eighteen of those deaths have come in Montreal, where humid temperatures climbed past 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Many of the victims were men over the age of 50 living alone in private apartments and seniors’ residences, according to Dr. David Kaiser with Montreal’s public health department.

None of the victims had air conditioning and Kaiser said most of them died inside of their homes.

Governor: 56 missing as boat overturns

PHUKET, Thailand

Thai police say 56 people are still missing in waters off the resort island of Phuket after a storm capsized a diving boat packed with tourists.

The commander of Phuket Provincial Police, Teerapol Tipcharoen, says seas have calmed since the accident Thursday evening and the search is ongoing.

The boat was carrying 105 people, including 93 tourists, 11 crew and one tour guide when it toppled in 16-foot-high seas Thursday.

One Chinese male passenger has been confirmed dead, and at least 12 people hospitalized.

Another boat also overturned off Phuket on Thursday. Officials said all 42 on board have been rescued.

2 at Mother Teresa’s charity arrested over purported baby sale

PATNA, India

A nun and another worker at a shelter for unwed mothers run by Mother Teresa’s charity in eastern India have been arrested after being accused of selling a baby, police said Wednesday. Three other complaints were being investigated.

An Indian couple had claimed they paid $1,760 to Anima Indwar, who worked at the shelter run by the Missionaries of Charity, said police officer Aman Kumar.

Kumar said the police were investigating three other complaints against Indwar involving selling children from the shelter. One more charity worker was under police questioning.

Mother Teresa started the Missionaries of Charity order in Kolkata in 1950.

Associated Press