Trees falls onto vehicle, killing driver in Ohio


July 6, 2018 at 2:50p.m.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a falling tree has killed a 60-year-old motorist in Northeast Ohio.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the name of the man killed early today on a street in Cuyahoga Falls hasn’t been released.

Police say safety forces responded about 5:50 a.m. near Gorge Metro Park. No one else was in the vehicle. The man died at a hospital.

Cuyahoga Falls police Lt. Chad Johnson says recent storms and high winds were likely factors in why the tree fell.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$395000


Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900