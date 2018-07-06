Trees falls onto vehicle, killing driver in Ohio
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a falling tree has killed a 60-year-old motorist in Northeast Ohio.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports the name of the man killed early today on a street in Cuyahoga Falls hasn’t been released.
Police say safety forces responded about 5:50 a.m. near Gorge Metro Park. No one else was in the vehicle. The man died at a hospital.
Cuyahoga Falls police Lt. Chad Johnson says recent storms and high winds were likely factors in why the tree fell.
