Train collides with van at Weathersfield railroad crossing

WEATHERSFIELD — A train collided with a van at a railroad crossing early this morning.

According to a dispatch summary, the incident on Salt Spring Road near Austintown-Warren Road was reported at 2:34 a.m.

A train struck a white van at the crossing, according to a report. The train crew made contact with a person in the vehicle who was “conscious” but “incoherent,” they reported.

Weathersfield township police responded to the incident, according to the report.