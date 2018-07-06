Train collides with van at Weathersfield railroad crossing


July 6, 2018 at 10:40a.m.

WEATHERSFIELD — A train collided with a van at a railroad crossing early this morning.

According to a dispatch summary, the incident on Salt Spring Road near Austintown-Warren Road was reported at 2:34 a.m.

A train struck a white van at the crossing, according to a report. The train crew made contact with a person in the vehicle who was “conscious” but “incoherent,” they reported.

Weathersfield township police responded to the incident, according to the report.

