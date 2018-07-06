Train collides with van at Weathersfield railroad crossing
WEATHERSFIELD — A train collided with a van at a railroad crossing early this morning.
According to a dispatch summary, the incident on Salt Spring Road near Austintown-Warren Road was reported at 2:34 a.m.
A train struck a white van at the crossing, according to a report. The train crew made contact with a person in the vehicle who was “conscious” but “incoherent,” they reported.
Weathersfield township police responded to the incident, according to the report.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 17, 2016 2:52 p.m.
Railroads show little progress on key safety technology
- August 18, 2016 midnight
Railroads show little progress on safety technology
- March 15, 2018 midnight
METRO DIGEST | Warren firefighter killed
- August 24, 2016 2:38 p.m.
Authorities: Man injured in train-SUV crash in Ohio dies
- February 9, 2017 10:36 a.m.
Feud over Facebook linked to two killings
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.