Silence in newsrooms as 5 slain at Md. paper remembered

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, MD.

Newsrooms across the country paused Thursday to observe a moment of silence for five employees of a Maryland newspaper who were killed a week ago in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

The Capital Gazette staff paused somberly at 2:33 p.m. as editor Rick Hutzell rang a bell for each person who died at the Annapolis paper exactly seven days earlier, The Baltimore Sun reported .

The staff traditionally convenes meetings by clanging a bell, and Hutzell said the act has taken on a new meaning.

“Every time we ring that bell, we’re going to think about our friends,” he said.

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors asked newsrooms around the globe to join in a remembrance of the dead, and many did, including The Vindicator.

In Louisville, Ky., the newsroom at the Courier Journal fell silent in memory of the victims after executive editor Joel Christopher read the names of the dead.

“They paid a high price for doing what we do,” he said.

In the newsroom of The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va., the vigil was accompanied by the names of the five victims being read aloud, according to reporter Jane Harper.

“It was incredibly quiet,” said Harper, 55, who worked at the Annapolis paper from 1987 to 1991. “Not a cellphone rang. Not a desk phone. Not a single sound.”

Jarrod Ramos, a 38-year-old Maryland man with a longtime grudge against the Capital Gazette, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the shooting.

He is being held without bail.