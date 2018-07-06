Shell subsidiary to pay $3.8 million for 2016 Gulf spill
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to pay $3.8 million to the U.S. government to settle a lawsuit over a 2016 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
The May 11, 2016, spill of nearly 2,000 barrels occurred about 97 miles (156 off the Louisiana coast.
The New Orleans Advocate, citing court documents, reports an investigation pointed to a leak in a piping system that is used to transport oil from a production well on the sea floor.
The settlement isn't final. It must first be published in the Federal Register and have a 30-day public comment period before it can get final approval from a federal judge.
