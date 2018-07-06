METRO DIGEST || Rain delays finale of Y’town fireworks display

Rain delays finale of city’s fireworks display

YOUNGSTOWN

A delay before the finale of the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display was caused by rain on some of the fuses and fireworks, a city official said.

The delay was about five minutes and happened because some of the fireworks got wet, said Terrill Vidale, director of downtown events and citywide special projects.

The fireworks had to be prepared in the morning for the 10 p.m. Wednesday show, and rain during the day got on the fireworks, causing a temporary malfunction, Vidale said.

6 fire departments help battle Liberty fire

LIBERTY

Firefighters from six local departments battled a blaze at Monteen’s Southern Cuisine, 3807 Belmont Ave., just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Weathersfield, Hubbard, Brookfield and Girard were among the departments who assisted Liberty firefighters.

Fire crews from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna also were called out to help.

It’s unclear yet how much damage the business sustained.

Poland trustees to put road levy on ballot

POLAND

Township trustees this week adopted a resolution to put a road levy on the November ballot.

The seven-year, 2.03-mill levy would be “for the purpose of the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges in the township,” according to the resolution.

The levy would generate $650,317 annually.

Land bank receives Auditor of State award

COLUMBUS

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost named the Mahoning County Land Bank as one of the recipients of the Auditor of State award for 2018.

In the announcement the MCLB is referred to as the Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corp., its alternative name.

The award is given to entities as recognition of their clean audit reports.

Making Kids Count expands diaper bank

SALEM

Making Kids Count, a Boardman-based nonprofit that supports children, announced it has expanded its diaper bank to Salem Salvation Army, thanks to funding from Salem Community Foundation.

MKC will provide Salem Salvation Army with 2,000 diapers per month for one year, using a grant from the foundation.

MKC distributes more than 32,000 diapers per month to dozens of partner agencies in Mahoning, Trumbull, Ashtabula and Columbiana counties.

Visit makingkidscount.org for information about the organization’s programs.

Veterans group to host flag-removal ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission will host a ceremonial flag-removal Monday at Calvary Cemetery.

Flags will be removed from graves beginning at 8 a.m., then a short ceremony will be conducted to properly dispose of the unserviceable flags.

The public may drop off unserviceable flags at the cemetery, 248 S. Belle Vista Ave.

For information, call the commission at 330-740-2450.

Patrol: 8 died on Ohio highways on holiday

COLUMBUS

Ohio State Highway Patrol said eight people died on state highways in four traffic crashes during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period, which began Tuesday and ended Wednesday.

Impaired driving was determined to be a factor in at least one of those crashes.

Troopers made 296 arrests for operating a vehicle impaired and 276 for drug-related charges. The patrol responded to 297 crashes and made nearly 19,000 traffic contacts in total, which included assisting more than 2,000 motorists.

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period, from June 30 to July 4, there were a total of 21 fatal crashes that killed 21 people. This included eight fatal OVI crashes that killed eight people.

Youngstown woman facing drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop on High Street on Thursday at 5 p.m., according to a police report. Police said a driver cut off a police vehicle as he was leaving the parking lot. Officers conducted a traffic stop and saw Nadyne Yanniello, 54, bend down and lean on the right side as if she were attempting to hide something, the report said.

Police searched the vehicle and found a piece of paper with suspected cocaine on it, near where Yanniello was bending down, the report said.

She was taken to the Mahoning County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. today.

Staff/wire reports