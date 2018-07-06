Pa. gas station worker killed when driver hits pump, sparks fire
RAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a drunken driver crashed into a pump at a Pennsylvania gas station, sparking a fire that killed an employee who became trapped inside the burning service station building.
The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Pikel’s Top Tier Fuels in Rayne, about 70 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania State Police say two men were in a car that hopped a curb, struck at least one fuel pump and crashed into an auto repair building.
Fire soon engulfed the car and building, trapping 52-year-old Melissa Ann Myers inside. Her body was recovered by emergency responders.
Thirty-three-year-old James Brown faces numerous charges including homicide by vehicle while driving drunk. The second man hasn’t been charged.
