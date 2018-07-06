METRO DIGEST || Pair reach summit of Kilimanjaro

Pair reaches summit

YOUNGSTOWN

ONE Health Ohio CEO Dr. Ronald Dwinnells, whose effort to raise money for his Butterflies and Hope Memorial Foundation was featured in The Vindicator, reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. The climb was a fundraiser for the foundation that supports children living with Adverse Childhood Experiences.

Dwinnells, of Poland, reached the top of the mountain June 28. He and his daughter Abbey were among the 40 percent of climbers who reach the summit, according to a news release. The foundation will host a virtual Climbing for Kids fundraiser. Visit www.butterfliesandhope.org.

Multiple charges

AUSTINTOWN

A township woman faces charges of assaulting a police officer after she was pulled over for possibly operating a vehicle impaired.

Officers responded to a call about a female leaving Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course driving intoxicated Wednesday night, according to police reports.

Jackie Fullerman, 57, of Beechcrest Avenue, had to be told multiple times to put her car in park instead of neutral while being pulled over, reports said.

After officers apprehended Fullerman, she became irate, smacking the processing room keyboard and kicking officer Jason Murzda. Fullerman refused a test to check if she was intoxicated while operating her vehicle, police said.

She is charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. Police also cited her for a marked lanes violation and OVI.

Ryan tours facility

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and three House members from Michigan toured a facility in Grand Rapids on Thursday that cares for unaccompanied children separated from their parents who crossed the southern border.

“I wish every American could see these kids and hear their stories. It’s gut-wrenching,” Ryan said. “Children are traveling by themselves or with their loved ones to avoid violence and danger in their country, and they fled to the United States to find safety and security. They are doing what any responsible parent would do. But when they arrive at our border, the Trump administration turns its back on our values and rips children away from their parents – with zero plan to bring them back together.”

House fires in city

YOUNGSTOWN

City firefighters battled blazes at three vacant homes Wednesday and Thursday.

Crews were called to 1310 Campbell St. about 12:55 a.m. Thursday and found heavy fire on the second floor. Damage was listed at $2,000.

About 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, a vacant 916 Star St. home was heavily damaged by a fire that caused a minor injury to a firefighter. Damage is listed at $7,950. Reports recommend the home be torn down as soon as possible.

About 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, crews found a small fire in a 1031 Ridge Ave. duplex that first caught fire June 26. A damage estimate was not listed for that fire.

