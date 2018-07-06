Man gets 18 months for firing gun on New Years Eve


July 6, 2018 at 1:13p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man arrested early New Year’s Day after a report of gunfire — who told police “Everybody fires a gun on New Year’s Eve” — was sentenced today to 18 months in prison.

Judge Lou D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court handed down the sentence to Laronnie Franklin, 34, of Youngstown, who entered guilty pleas March 30 to felony counts of carrying concealed weapons, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.

Reports said police responding to a gunfire call on Dickson Street saw Franklin waving a gun in the air and firing it. He ignored police orders and ran inside a house and stayed there for several minutes.Reports said police recovered two guns after Franklin came out.

Franklin’s attorney said his client was extremely drunk when police arrived.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$395000


Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900