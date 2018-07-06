Iran tells Trump to ‘please stop’ tweeting about oil prices

Associated Press

TEHRAN, IRAN

Iran’s representative to OPEC says U.S. President Donald Trump should stop tweeting about wanting lower oil prices, saying doing so has the opposite effect.

Hossein Kazempour Ardebili was quoted by the oil ministry’s website Thursday as telling Trump to “please stop,” adding “with your frequent and indecent tweets oil prices have gone up 10 dollars.”

Trump has repeatedly called on the oil cartel to reduce prices. On Wednesday he tweeted OPEC is “doing little to help,” adding, “if anything, they are driving prices higher.”

Tehran blames rising prices on U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran and Venezuela, founding members of the cartel. Last month, OPEC members agreed to pump an additional 1 million barrels of crude daily, a move that should help contain prices.