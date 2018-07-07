Franklin gets 18 months for New Year's Day shooting
YOUNGSTOWN
A man arrested early New Year’s Day after a report of gunfire — who told police, “Everybody shoots on New Year’s Eve” — was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison.
Judge Lou D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court handed down the sentence to Laronnie Franklin, 34, of Youngstown, who entered guilty pleas March 30 to felony counts of carrying concealed weapons, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.
Reports said police responding to a gunfire call on Dickson Street saw Franklin waving a gun in the air and firing it. He ignored police orders and ran inside a house and stayed there for several minutes. Reports said police recovered two guns after Franklin came out.
Franklin’s attorney, Ryan Ingram, said his client was in a state of “severe intoxication” at the time he fired the guns and has an alcohol problem that often gets him into trouble.
