Food, clothing giveaway Saturday on East Side


July 6, 2018 at 10:53a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, will distribute food and clothing from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Recipients must bring containers and proper identification.

