Food, clothing giveaway Saturday on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN — East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, will distribute food and clothing from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Recipients must bring containers and proper identification.
