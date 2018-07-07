Flashback to Flashbacks tonight downtown

YOUNGSTOWN

For the Fabulous Flashbacks, it’s all about fun.

As a part of the Summer Festival of the Arts weekend, the band performed on Central Square on Friday night for the second year in a row. Members said the key to their popularity is their fans have fun when they play.

That, in turn, makes it fun for the band to play for them, said bassist Greg Yochman.

“We do this because of the people,” Yochman said. “We connected with the fans, and they connected with us.”

Friday’s gig was just the second in 10 years for the band. Drummer Nick Gilgor said the band rehearsed about six times over a six-week period to get ready for the show.

Kicking off the festival with Friday’s clear skies and lower temperatures was something to look forward to, said keyboardist Brian Wingrove.

“This is great, especially with the weather,” Wingrove said. “It should be a great crowd.”

Read more about the performance in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.