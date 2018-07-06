Detectives, coroner probe death at North Side home

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said an autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death of a woman found dead about 4 p.m. today in a 448 Fairgreen Ave. home.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said the woman was found by her mother, who was concerned because she had not heard from her daughter for a few days.

Blackburn said there are no “obvious signs of foul play” but he said investigators are concerned because the woman’s boyfriend and 2-year-old son are nowhere to be found. Blackburn said efforts to reach them have come up empty.

More information is expected later tonight on the woman and her missing son and boyfriend.