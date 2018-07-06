Canfield lawyer will run for Mahoning County judge

CANFIELD — Canfield attorney J.P. Morgan today announced his run for judge in Mahoning County Court system.

Morgan is running for Diane Vettori's position on the Sebring Court.

Morgan has focused his practice in domestic relations and criminal law since 2001, and served as an Ohio Public Defender for eight years.

Morgan also served as Guardian Ad Litem and gave voice to hundreds of children in cases involving divorce, custody, and neglect, abuse and dependency issues.

Morgan served as a member of the Trumbull County Grievance Committee for eight years (two years as chairman), as a board member of the Mahoning Valley Pregnancy Help Center for 10 years, and currently serves as the vice chairman of the Heartland Christian School Board.

Morgan was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for outstanding community service in 2007 and was named Northeast Ohio Legal Aid Volunteer of the Year in 2013. He is also a regular Sunday school teacher at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

He lives in Canfield with his wife of 20 years and their six children. Morgan graduated from Mineral Ridge High School and attended the University of Akron and the Ohio Northern University Petit College of Law.