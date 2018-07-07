Beule arraigned today on domestic violence incident
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Greg Beule, 21, was arraigned today and is due back in court July 20 after police took three guns from him Thursday.
Beule is accused of threatening a family member with a shotgun in the 4000 block of Rush Boulevard and was placed in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of domestic violence that was later amended to aggravated menacing.
Police were called about 1 p.m. to Rush for a report of a man waving a gun around and firing it in the air. When they arrived, they found Beule and his mother on the porch of a South Side home. Beule did not have a gun on him when police arrived.
A Beule family member said he threatened her with a shotgun and pointed it at her, and a witness said they saw Beule carrying a shotgun around.
Beule’s father gave police the shotgun, along with an M1 carbine and a .22-caliber rifle for safekeeping after his son was arrested, reports said.
