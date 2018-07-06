Youngstown man shot in kitchen under investigation

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said a man shot late Wednesday in the kitchen of a West Side home will probably face charges himself.

That’s because officers found heroin and a gun in the Silliman Street home where Elijah Johnson, 30, was shot four times about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers who arrived found Johnson in the kitchen of his home. Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the detective bureau said someone fired several shots from outside the kitchen door into the home, hitting Johnson.

Besides looking for whoever shot Johnson, investigators are also trying to figure out if Johnson was selling drugs from the home.

