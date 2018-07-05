BREAKING: Scandal-plagued EPA Administrator Pruitt resigns

Youngstown firefighters kept busy battling three blazes


July 5, 2018 at 1:38p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters battled blazes at three vacant homes Wednesday and today.

Crews were called to a 1310 Campbell St. home about 12:55 a.m. today and found heavy fire on the second floor of the South Side home. Damage was listed $2,000.

About 4:05 p.m. Wednesday a vacant 916 Star St. home was heavily damaged by a fire that caused a minor injury to a firefighter. Damage is listed at $7,950. Reports recommend the East Side home be torn down as soon as possible.

About 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, crews found a small fire in a 1031 Ridge Ave. duplex that first caught fire June 26. A damage estimate was not listed for that South Side fire.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999


Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$395000