Youngstown company approved for work around Harding Elementary


July 5, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s board of control signed a $155,617 contract with a Youngstown company to improve deteriorated concrete sidewalks around and near Harding Elementary School on the North Side.

Thomas Pallotta & Sons had the least expensive proposal of six companies that bid for the work. The board of control approved the contract Thursday.

Eighty percent of the project cost is coming from state funding with the city paying the rest from its motor-vehicle license taxes.

