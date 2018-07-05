BREAKING: Scandal-plagued EPA Administrator Pruitt resigns

Tucson police: Man fatally shot by neighbor who called 911


July 5, 2018 at 11:30a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say they're investigating the reported fatal shooting of a man by his neighbor during a argument and fight at their apartment complex.

Police say officers found the dead man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment after another man called 911 late Wednesday to report he had shot his neighbor.

No additional information was immediately available today.

