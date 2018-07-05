Trump loses effort to block 2 California immigration laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. judge today rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally, but he did put key parts of a third sanctuary law on hold.

Judge John Mendez refused to block a law requiring the state to review detention facilities where immigrants are held and another that prevents local law enforcement from providing release dates and personal information on jail inmates.

But he said California could not enforce a third law that prohibits employers from allowing immigration officials on their premises unless the officials have a warrant.

California says the policies promote trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement. The administration says the state is allowing dangerous criminals to stay on the streets.

The U.S. government sued the state in March as part of a broader effort to crackdown on sanctuary jurisdictions.

The lawsuit argued that the U.S. Constitution gives the federal government pre-eminent power to regulate immigration, and California can't obstruct immigration enforcement efforts.

Judge Mendez, who was nominated to the bench by Republican President George W. Bush, said during a hearing in June that he wasn't convinced California intended to interfere with federal immigration enforcement.

The laws instead appeared to be a message that the state didn't want to participate in U.S. immigration policies, Judge Mendez said.