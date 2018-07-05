Trump calls on Congress to fix 'insane' immigration laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is demanding that Congress "FIX OUR INSANE IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW!"
Trump, who just weeks ago said Republicans should stop wasting their time on immigration until after November's elections, says in tweets today that, "Congress must pass smart, fast and reasonable Immigration Laws now."
Trump says the country's current immigration laws are "insane." He says when people enter the country illegally, they should be told "OUT," and forced to leave, "just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn."
Trump tweeted last month that, "Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November" because Democrats "have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem."
Congress has failed to pass immigration bills this year.
