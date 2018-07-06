Trial for suspect in freezer murder delayed

YOUNGSTOWN

The trial date for a man accused of killing his girlfriend and stuffing her in a freezer was moved from August to October.

Judge Lou D’Apolito agreed Thursday to the continuance in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court following requests from defense attorneys for Arturo Novoa, 32, of Youngstown.

Novoa is charged with aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Shannon Elizabeth Graves of Youngstown.

Graves was found in a freezer last July in a Campbell home belonging to a friend of his.

One of the reasons for the continuance is to allow a new prosecutor from the state Attorney General’s Office to have time to get familiar with the case.

