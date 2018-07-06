Struthers schools planning how to stop deficit spending

STRUTHERS

The Struthers City Schools’ five-year budget forecast suggests the district will continue negative spending well into the 2020s, but the board of education has plans to correct the course.

According to the forecast, the district began outspending its revenue last year by $142,103. This year, the district’s negative spending is forecast to be $1,490,323.

The district’s budget this year is $20,341,843.

Brian Rella, the district’s treasurer, said the board of education has identified a number of ways to tighten spending in the schools.

“Our biggest expenditure every year is in personnel. It goes up every year due to step increases and increased wages and benefits,” Rella said. “We’re not considering eliminating staff but if enrollment doesn’t increase we’ll likely refrain from refilling teaching positions once teachers retire.”

Rella also said class sizes may increase, but he stressed that the changes would not negatively impact students’ learning experiences.

“We hired around 18 new staff members under the last superintendent, so we have some room to trim without it impacting our students,” Rella said.

Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.