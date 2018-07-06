Struthers BOE planning to correct deficit spending

STRUTHERS

Struthers City Schools’ five-year budget forecast suggests the district will continue negative spending well into the 2020s, but the board of education has plans to correct the course.

According to the forecast, the district began outspending its revenue last year by $142,103. This year, the district’s negative spending is forecast to be $1,490,323.

The district’s budget this year is $20,341,843.

Brian Rella, the district’s treasurer, said the board of education has identified a number of ways to tighten spending in the schools.

“Our biggest expenditure every year is in personnel. It goes up every year due to step increases and increased wages and benefits,” Rella said. “We’re not considering eliminating staff but if enrollment doesn’t increase we’ll likely refrain from refilling teaching positions once teachers retire.”

