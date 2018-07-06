Silence in newsrooms as 5 slain at Maryland paper remembered

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Newsrooms across the country paused Thursday to observe a moment of silence for five employees of a Maryland newspaper who were killed a week ago in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

The Capital Gazette staff paused somberly at 2:33 p.m. as editor Rick Hutzell rang a bell for each person who died at the Annapolis paper exactly seven days earlier, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The staff traditionally convenes meetings by clanging a bell, and Hutzell said the act has taken on a new meaning.

"Every time we ring that bell, we're going to think about our friends," he said.

About a dozen people held hands and prayed next to a memorial near the building where the shootings happened. Cheryl Starr and her son, Sam, came to pay their respects.

"We live right next door, so it just hit us hard, because it's so close to home – way too close to home – and it's tragic. Everyone in the community knew these people, and it just shouldn't happen like that," she said.

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors asked newsrooms around the globe to join in a remembrance of the dead, and many did.

In Louisville, Ky., the newsroom at the Courier Journal fell silent in memory of the victims after executive editor Joel Christopher read the names of the dead.

"They paid a high price for doing what we do," he said.