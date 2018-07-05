BREAKING: Scandal-plagued EPA Administrator Pruitt resigns

Ryan tours facility for unaccompanied children in Michigan


July 5, 2018 at 2:05p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and three House members from Michigan toured a facility in Grand Rapids on Thursday that cares for unaccompanied children separated from their parents who crossed the southern border.

“What I saw [Thursday] brought home all the conversations that have been had about this issue so far,” Ryan said. “I wish every American could see these kids and hear their stories. It’s gut-wrenching. Children are traveling by themselves or with their loved ones to avoid violence and danger in their country, and they fled to the United States to find safety and security. They are doing what any responsible parent would do. But when they arrive at our border, the Trump Administration turns its back on our values and rips children away from their parents – with zero plan to bring them back together.”

