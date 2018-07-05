Russia accuses Britain of poisoning 'intrigues'

LONDON (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry is calling on British Prime Minister Theresa May to end "intrigues and games with chemical agents," referring to a second poisoning case with the nerve agent Novichok in southwest England.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is also urging London to allow Russia to investigate the March poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, along with British investigators.

Zakharova told reporters today that "this government and specifically its leadership will one day have to apologize to Russia and the international community."

Police say a British couple in their 40s was poisoned by the same lethal toxin developed by the Soviet Union that almost killed Skripal and his daughter in March.

Britain says Russia was behind the March attack on the Skripals. Moscow strongly denies that accusation.