Pittsburgh police: Teen boy lit, threw fireworks at July Fourth event


July 5, 2018 at 11:15a.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A teenage boy who allegedly set off fireworks and threw them at people attending Fourth of July festivities in downtown Pittsburgh is now facing charges.

Police officers saw the 16-year-old throwing the fireworks Wednesday night. Pennsylvania state law prohibits minors from possessing fireworks and setting them off within 150 feet of any structure.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The teen’s name wasn’t released, and it wasn’t clear whether he was trying to injure people or just frighten them.

The teen was among seven people arrested during the festivities. Four others were charged with disorderly conduct for fighting and two people were involved in a domestic dispute.

