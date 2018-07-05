Pittsburgh police: Teen boy lit, threw fireworks at July Fourth event
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A teenage boy who allegedly set off fireworks and threw them at people attending Fourth of July festivities in downtown Pittsburgh is now facing charges.
Police officers saw the 16-year-old throwing the fireworks Wednesday night. Pennsylvania state law prohibits minors from possessing fireworks and setting them off within 150 feet of any structure.
No injuries were reported in the incident. The teen’s name wasn’t released, and it wasn’t clear whether he was trying to injure people or just frighten them.
The teen was among seven people arrested during the festivities. Four others were charged with disorderly conduct for fighting and two people were involved in a domestic dispute.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 1, 2017 10 p.m.
Fireworks capping Canfield's July 4th event tonight
- June 30, 2016 12:05 a.m.
- August 20, 2016 11:07 p.m.
Hickory teen charged with arson of his own home
- July 5, 2017 12:05 a.m.
City celebrates Fourth of July with Covelli Centre fireworks show
- March 5, 2017 midnight
Supporters rally across country for president
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.