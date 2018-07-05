Pa. block party shooting leaves man dead, off-duty cop wounded
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A shooting at a Fourth of July block party in the city left a man dead and an off-duty police officer critically wounded.
The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say partygoers initially thought someone had set off some fireworks but soon realized the two men had been shot. Their names have not been released.
A 23-year-old man wounded in the shooting was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. The 38-year-old officer was shot twice and remained in critical but stable condition today.
Authorities say the officer is expected to survive, but further details on his injuries were not disclosed. He has been on the force for three years.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
