NEWSMAKERS

Boston Symphony heading back outdoors to Tanglewood

BOSTON

The Boston Symphony Orchestra is returning to its seasonal home at Tanglewood.

Music director Andris Nelsons will conduct works by Mozart and Tchaikovsky as the renowned orchestra kicks off its 2018 outdoor season on Friday evening at the western Massachusetts venue.

Superstar pianist Lang Lang will play Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor.

This summer’s season, which runs through Sept. 2, continues the BSO’s yearlong homage to Leonard Bernstein.

The Massachusetts-born conductor and composer would have turned 100 on Aug. 25. He died in 1990 at age 72 in New York City.

Bernstein was a fixture at the annual summer music festival at Tanglewood for half a century.

Sister-in-law says producing Houston doc hit close to home

NEW YORK

The executive producer of the new documentary “Whitney” had to tell the late superstar’s mother about allegations Houston was molested as a child.

The film is out Friday. It alleges that Houston and her brother Gary suffered years of sexual abuse by their cousin, Dee Dee Warwick.

Patricia Houston is Whitney Houston’s sister-in-law and was responsible for the film. She says one of the most difficult challenges she had in making the documentary was talking to Cissy Houston about it because Whitney’s mother wasn’t even aware of the allegations.

Essence Fest gears up for No. 24

NEW ORLEANS

More, more, more. That’s the idea surrounding this year’s Essence Festival, which kicks off today with a day of service in one of New Orleans’ inner-city neighborhoods.

Essence Communications President Michelle Ebanks says volunteers will help beautify a youth center and restore a mural on one of the main streets going through the area.

She says they’re also expanding the free daytime programming inside the city’s convention center, where fans can get advice on growing businesses, earning and maintaining wealth, keeping a healthy lifestyle and learning about the latest technology.

Ebanks says fans can attend ticketed concerts inside the Superdome that will include headlining performances on Friday by Snoop Dogg and Jill Scott, on Saturday by Queen Latifah and Mary J. Blige and on Sunday by Fantasia and Janet Jackson.

