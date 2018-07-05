Heavy rains bring street flooding to Houston on July 4th

HOUSTON

Heavy rains that flooded some Houston streets on July Fourth have subsided.

National Weather Service meteorologists say the city saw heavy rainfall early Wednesday that led to 1 to 2 feet of water collecting on some roads in west Houston. But the rain mostly had tapered off by afternoon.

Meteorologist Patrick Blood says the flooding was typical for Houston and wouldn’t come close to the devastating floods caused last year by Hurricane Harvey. He says while more rain is expected in the coming days, it likely won’t be as much.

The rains caused the city to call off its July Fourth concert and festival but not its fireworks display.

‘Wind event’ knocks hole in restaurant

TAVARES, Fla.

Authorities say a storm that brought sudden high winds knocked a hole in the roof of a Florida restaurant, sending some 80 people scrambling for cover.

Tavares police officer Jason Baugh tells the Orlando Sentinel the Wednesday afternoon storm that interrupted the Independence Day celebration at the Fish Camp on Lake Eustis also toppled nearby trees and knocked out power. Forty-one-year-old Robert Spittle was visiting from Lock Haven, Pa. He says he looked up and saw “stuff flying across the patio.”

Authorities said one person was scratched by flying equipment but no one else was hurt.

The Tavares Fire Department posted on Facebook that a “wind event” caused a warehouse-type building to collapse and damaged a fence.

Hurricane Fabio steadily weakens in the Pacific

MEXICO CITY

Hurricane Fabio steadily weakened Wednesday far off Mexico’s Pacific Coast as it moved farther out to sea, posing no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had sustained winds of 90 mph at midafternoon. It was centered about 830 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

Forecasters said the storm was expected to continue weakening, falling back to tropical storm force today and becoming a remnant low-pressure system by the weekend.

At one point, forecasters had thought Fabio might become a major hurricane.

Dotcom loses latest legal bid to avoid US extradition

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Flamboyant internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom and three of his colleagues have lost their latest bid to avoid extradition to the U.S. to face criminal charges.

New Zealand’s Court of Appeal today upheld earlier court rulings that the men were eligible to be handed over to U.S. authorities.

The decision comes more than six years after U.S. authorities shut down Dotcom’s file-sharing website Megaupload and filed charges of conspiracy, racketeering and money laundering against the men. If found guilty, they could face decades in prison.

Megaupload was once one of the internet’s most popular sites. U.S. prosecutors say it raked in at least $175 million from people using it to illegally download songs, television shows and movies.

Dotcom says he can’t be held responsible for how others used the site.

