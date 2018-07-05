E-school founder should repay state millions, AG says

COLUMBUS

As Ohio seeks to recover over $60 million from a giant online charter school that closed, the attorney general says the school founder and his two businesses should be on the hook for that public funding.

Founder Bill Lager’s for-profit companies were paid to provide management and software services for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

In a court filing, Attorney General Mike DeWine argues that violated Lager’s fiduciary duty to ECOT and that the public contracts were void. DeWine indicated he’ll seek to recover money from Lager and the companies.

Man wounded after gunfight with police

MARION

Authorities say an Ohio man suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend later exchanged gunfire with police and was wounded.

Marion police say the city police officer and a Marion County sheriff’s deputy involved weren’t hurt in that street confrontation Tuesday evening in Marion, roughly 45 miles north of Columbus.

Police say the suspect, 33-year-old Matthew Lust, of Bucyrus, was shot at least once and was taken to a hospital.

Woman gets 4 years in boyfriend killing

Akron

An Ohio woman has been sentenced to prison for drunkenly running down her boyfriend with her vehicle and killing him.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports 49-year-old Gloria Lee was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and DUI charges in connection to the death of Darrone Jones.

Police say Jones was walking toward Lee’s vehicle in May 2017 in Akron when Lee sped up and hit him. The 57-year-old died at a hospital from his injuries about a month later.

Lee’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was measured to be 0.198, more than twice the legal limit.

Driverless buses

COLUMBUS

Columbus officials say self-driving shuttle buses will begin operating later this year as the city continues its push to become a “smart city” for transportation.

The low-speed, automated shuttle service will connect riders to downtown locations such as COSI, Bicentennial Park and the National Veterans Memorial, which opens this fall.

There will be an operator onboard the shuttles who can take over if needed. The shuttles will likely hold about a dozen passengers.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vehicle testing starts in October and service is expected to begin in December. The downtown shuttle service will be the first of a three-phase program that will include testing in other Columbus locations.