Divers recover sunken car

Staff report

GREENE

A dive team has removed a sunken vehicle from the Greene Township pond, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

A dive team joined Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol at about 5 p.m. where a car purportedly was driven into a pond on US Route 87.

A witness called police on Wednesday just before 2:30 p.m. saying a vehicle was in a pond off US 87, also Kinsman Road, in Greene Township.

According to initial reports, witnesses saw the driver of the vehicle get picked up from the scene by a black SUV that took off southbound on Route 11.

After searching for more than one hour, the team successfully located the vehicle. Tow trucks were then able to secure cables and remove it from the water.