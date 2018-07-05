MAHONING COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES AND COURT CASES

COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Tameika C. Ferrell, 36, of 1615 Wellington Ave., Youngstown, and Dwayne A. St. Thomas Jr., 41, of 1110 Aberdeen Ave., Youngstown.

Robert W. Curtis, 32, of 77 Princess St., Campbell, and Ashley Krasene Moore, 24, of 4560 Villa Marie Road, Lowellville.

Derek Michael Stephen Grande, 25, of 1907 South Raccoon Road, Austintown, and Kimberly Michelle Moose, 25, of same.

Michael Lee Loutitt, 30, of 11820 Beard Road, New Springfield, and Shelby Ellen Sandrock, 21, of same.

Nicholas W. Russell, 24, of 7233 Forest Hill Ave., Poland, and Jessica L. Pignatelli, 29, of same.

Kevin D. Buckley, 55, of 10645 Beech Tree Court, Beloit, and Tracy L. Wyatt, 47, of same.

Gerald C. Igboanusi, 41, of 13 Arms Blvd., Apt. 11, Niles, and Nene Nkechi Adamna Azubuike, 36, of 465 Gypsy Lane, Apt. 503, Youngstown.

Jeremy R. Greenwood, 40, of PO Box 6228, Starkville, Miss., and Jessica L. Banks, 33, of same.

Elizabeth C. Stephenson, 58, of 410 Glen Oaks Road, Canfield, and Lorena L. Branham, 55, of 161 Duchess Ave., Nokomis, Fla.

Joshua L. Dominick, 26, of 287 Benita Ave., Youngstown, and Krystal S. Wiley, 25, of 3635 Cascade Dr., Youngstown.

Robert C. Peoples, 31, of 2690 Taft Ave., Youngstown, and Kimberly E. Turner, 50, of same.

Thomas W. Zenonas Mazonas, 31, of 3865 Indian Run Dr., Unit 6, Canfield, and Jennifer A. Neill, 29, of same.

James E. Kaneski Jr., 33, of 2438 Bears Den Road, Youngstown, and Elaine Maro, 31, of same.

Norberto N. Pellot, 24, of 2407 Russell Ave., Youngstown, and Genesis I. Rolon, 28, of 3514 W. 125th St., Cleveland.

Bryan E. Fowler, 40, of 16 Tiger Drive, Wentzville, Mo., and Kimberly A. Leeson, 35, of same.

Anthony L. Johnson, 58, of 513 Wildwood Ave., New Castle, Pa., and Linda L. Teets, 68, of same.

Nathan A. Hall, 28, of 923 Lanterman Ave., Youngstown, and Kayla M. Hurford, 27, of same.

William T. Kimpel, 35, of 8459 Four Seasons Trail, Poland, and Iolanda R. Cocca, 36, of same.

Jose I. Fontanez Carmona, 33, of 314 N. Garland Ave., Youngstown, and Neisha M. Colon Rivera, 28, of 672 Magnolia Ave., Youngstown.

Lawrence B. Guevarra, 22, of 174 Washington Blvd., Apt. 1, Boardman, and Christine C. Amparado, 20, of same.

Marcus A. Reckner, 34, of 2509 Walden Court, Youngstown, and Michaelean H. Laflam, 30, of same.

New complaints

Arthur Gerthung Jr. v. Austintown Township Board of Appeals, notice of appeal.

American Express National Bank v. Eyad Alkhateeb, money.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-4 v. Ryan T. Hofus, money.

Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. Norma Espada, money.

Robert Angelo v. Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese et al, notice of appeal.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Cleveland L. Burton et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jeremy Pruett et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Christopher M. Miller et al, foreclosure.

Geico Choice Insurance Company v. Cornell Kennedy, money.

Elaina N. Mulac v. Naomi Duecaster et al, other torts.

Bryson S. Iscuria v. Donald Y. Yoho III, other torts.

The Bank of New York Mellon v. Gary W. Kohler Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mark Giambattista et al, foreclosure.

Docket

Judith Pelletier et al v. City of Campbell et al, dismissed.

CitiMortgage Inc. v. Jeffrey Herington et al, order of magistrate.

Hope Sturgeon et al v. St. Elizabeth Hospital Association et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Leslie Agee et al, order of magistrate.

Lamont Wright v. Kemper Auto and Home et al, order of magistrate.

Mary Coyne Investments LLC v. Mark Hanni et al, order of magistrate.

Lisa Pence et al v. Ohio North East Health Sys Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas F. Dutting v. William Brush II et al, judgment in favor of defendant.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Loretta A. Moore et al, foreclosure.

M A D Real Estate Inc. v. Tapss LTD et al, order of magistrate.

Christina Baluch v. St. Elizabeth Health Center et al, order of magistrate.

Aaron L. Jones Sr. v. Mahoning County Clerk of Courts, dismissed.

Keybank National Association v. Beatrice Sebastiani et al, dismissed.