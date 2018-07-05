Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Amanda and Josh DeNapoli, North Lima, girl, July 3.
Alexis Smith and Corey Dame, Youngstown, girl, July 3.
Melissa and Clarence Pontius, Youngstown, girl, July 3.
Mary Gushert and Blake Mason, Washingtonville, boy, July 3.
Loren and Michael Lewis Wilson, Youngstown, girl, July 3.
Bianca and Jason Heasley, Youngstown, girl, July 3.
Sarah Johnson and Bryan Doss, Columbiana, boy, July 3.
Tia and Preston May, Youngstown, boy, July 3.
