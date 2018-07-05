birthdays

Actress Katherine Helmond (“Who’s the Boss,” “Soap”) is 89. Actress Shirley Knight is 82. Musician Robbie Robertson is 75. Singer Huey Lewis is 68. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 66. Singer Marc Cohn is 59. Actor Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers,” “Sister, Sister”) is 56. Actress Edie Falco (“The Sopranos”) is 55. Actress Kathryn Erbe (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 53. Rapper RZA is 49. Singer Joe is 45. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 45. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 42. Singer Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 38. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum is 36. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 33. Actor Jason Dolley (“Cory in the House”) is 27.