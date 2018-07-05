Austintown police arrest woman for smacking, kicking cop

AUSTINTOWN — A township woman faces charges of assaulting a police officer after she was pulled over for possibly operating a vehicle impaired.

Officers responded to a call referencing a female leaving Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course business driving intoxicated Wednesday night, according to police reports.

Jackie Fullerman, 57, of Beechcrest Avenue, had to be instructed multiple times to put her car in park instead of neutral while being pulled over, reports said.

After officers apprehended Fullerman, she became irate, smacking the processing room keyboard and kicking Officer Jason Murzda.

Fullerman refused a test to check if she was intoxicated while operating her vehicle.

She is charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. Police also cited her for a marked lanes violation and OVI.