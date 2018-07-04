Howland woman charged with animal cruelty

Staff reports

HOWLAND

Police cited a Crestview Avenue Southeast woman Monday for animal cruelty and also took her into custody on a theft warrant after police found her dog outside with no water or access to shade.

Angela Rohr, 34, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on a count of animal cruelty. She is free after her arraignment by posting 10 percent of $2,500 bond. She is due back in court for another hearing July 17.

Officers were called to her home about 2:50 p.m. and saw the dog on a chain with no water and no access to shade. They left and returned 25 minutes later to see the dog foaming at the mouth and in obvious distress from the heat, reports said.

The Trumbull County Dog Warden was called to take the dog, and while officers waited, they gave the dog several bowls of water, which the dog drank.

Rohr and her boyfriend arrived and she told police she was running errands and lost track of time.

Reports said Rohr told police she left food and water for the dog but officers could see no food or water. The dog was taken to the Animal Welfare League.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals gave these tips to keep pets safe in the hot weather:

Keep animals indoors. Unlike humans, dogs can sweat only through their footpads and cool themselves by panting, so even brief sun exposure can have life-threatening consequences. Anyone who sees animals in distress and is unable to help should note their locations and alert authorities immediately.

Never leave an animal inside a hot vehicle. Temperatures can quickly soar in parked cars, and a dog trapped inside can die from heatstroke within minutes – even if the car is in the shade with the windows slightly open.