TRUMBULL COUNTY FAIR | Schedule


July 4, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

SUNDAY – SET UP DAY

1 p.m.: Harness racing, Grandstand

MONDAY – SET UP DAY

5 p.m.: Harness racing, Grandstand

5:30 p.m.: 4-H Style Show Revue, Historical Stage

6:30 p.m.: 4-H Royal Court Contest, Historical Stage

TUESDAY – OPENING DAY (free gate admission; rides cost $7)

8 a.m.: Gate C opens, other gates open at 10 a.m.

11 a.m.: 4-H booth judging

Noon: Opening Ceremony, Historical Stage

1 p.m.: Flower Show opens

1:30 p.m.: Jr. Fair Coronation

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Horse Person Contest, Sawyer Ring

3:30 p.m.: Momentum Dance Studio, Historical Stage

5 p.m.: Fast & Furious Feet, Historical Stage

5:30 p.m.: Family Pride Bluegrass Band, Grandstand; Parade of Colors & Float Competition, 4-H area

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

6:30 p.m.: Northern Whiskey Band, Grandstand

7 p.m.: Parade of Colors Costume Class, Sawyer Ring

7:30 p.m.: Chris Higbee Concert, Grandstand ($5)

10 p.m.: Gates close

WEDNESDAY (free admission to all veterans with I.D.)

8 a.m.: Gate C opens

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Goat Show/Open Class Specialty Goat Show/Open Class Rabbit Show

9:30 a.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Beef Feeder Show

10:30 a.m.: Commissioners meeting, Historical Stage

Noon: Jr. Fair Rabbit Show

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

1 p.m.: Jr. Fair Cloverbud Show & Tell/STEM Activity, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall

2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Sheep Show/Open Class Sheep Show, Universal Show Ring

3 p.m.: Outstanding Dairy Contest, dairy barns

5 p.m.: Jr. Fair Swine Show, SALE Barn

6 p.m.: Auto Races: Rush Dirt Late Model Touring Series & Sportsman Modified Touring Series, Grandstand

6-9 p.m.: Karaoke, Bicentennial Stage/Joshua Lee Nelson, Historical Stage

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

10 p.m.: Gates close

THURSDAY (kids 14 and under free admission, rides $7)

8 a.m.: Gate C opens

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Cat Show/Jr. Fair Reptile Show/Jr. Fair Poultry/Jr. Fair Western Pleasure Horse Show, Sawyer Ring

9:30 a.m.: Jr. Fair Pocket Pets/Jr. Fair Dairy Showmanship & Dairy Show

10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Cavy Show

1 p.m.: Spelling Bee, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

2:30 p.m.: Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship

6 p.m.: Jr. Fair Beef Show/National Kiddie Tractor Pull, Jr. Fair area

6 p.m.: Auto races, Modified Touring Series & Rush Sportsman Modified Touring

6-9 p.m.: Trouble Clef performance, Bicentennial Stage

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

7-9 p.m.: Taylor Borton, Historical Stage

10 p.m.: Gates close

FRIDAY

8 a.m.: Gate C opens

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship/Jr. Fair Goat Showmanship/Open Class Dairy Goat Show

9:30 a.m.: Open Class Dairy Cattle Show

10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Scavenger Hunt

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

3 p.m.: Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship

4-5 p.m.: Gordon Martial Arts, Historical Stage

5 p.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle horse Versatility Competition, Sawyer Ring

6 p.m.: Horse Pulls, Draft Horse Ring

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

6-9 p.m.: Damian Knapp Band, Bicentennial Stage

7:30 p.m.: Dave Martin’s Bullride Mania

6-10 p.m.: Take II performance, Historical Stage

10 p.m.: Gates close

SATURDAY

8 a.m.: Gate C opens

9 a.m.: Open Class Draft Horse Halter judging, Draft horse area

10 a.m.: Open Class Drive-in Draft Horse & Pony/Half linger Hitch Show, Draft Horse Ring

10:30 a.m.: Jr. Fair Livestock sale

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Motorcycle Show, Bazetta Road

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

2-3 p.m.: Kick It Up Cloggers, Historical Stage

2:30 p.m.: Truck & Tractor Pull by Full Pull Productions, Grandstand

4 p.m.: Geauga Highlanders Pipes & Drums, strolling act/Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Show, Sawyer Ring

4-5 p.m.: Gordon’s Martial Arts, Bicentennial Stage/Rock N Country Cloggers, Historical Stage

6 p.m.: Geauga Highlanders Pipes & Drums, strolling act

6-9 p.m.: Blue Siren performance, Bicentennial Stage

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

7-10 p.m.: Damian Knapp Acoustic, Historical Stage

10 p.m.: Gates close

SUNDAY

8 a.m.: Gate C opens

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Show, Sawyer Ring

9-9:30 a.m.: Rooster Crowing Contest, Oak Grove

10 a.m.: Skillet Tossing Contest, Draft Horse Ring

10-10:30 a.m.: Pastor Spencer nondenominational service, Historical Stage

11 a.m.: Corn hole tournament, Oak Grove

Noon: Cow milking contest, milking parlor

1 p.m.: 4-H public speaking contest, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall

1-3 p.m.: Binge performance, Bicentennial Stage

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Cheese Auction/Dress a Kow Contest and Pee Wee Diary Showmanship, Universal Show Ring

2:30-4:40 p.m.: Thomas Toth performance, Historical Stage

4-5 p.m.: Gordon’s Martial Arts, Bicentennial Stage

5 p.m.: Demolition Derby, Grandstand

5-7 p.m.: Tyler Jenkins Trio performance, Historical Stage

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

6-9 p.m.: Legends of Music, Bicentennial Stage

8 p.m.: Gates close

9:30 p.m., approximately: Fireworks display after the Demolition Derby

Source: Trumbull County Fair Board

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$395000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999