Trumbull County Storm causes outages

Staff report

WARREN

A storm that swept through Trumbull County left 2,600 customers without power Tuesday afternoon, according to First Energy’s website.

By 9 p.m., there were still 752 power outages in the county.

Warren City and Howland had widespread outages and took the brunt of the storm damage, according to a Trumbull County dispatcher.

Newton Township, Weathersfield, Southington, Lordstown, Champion, Warren Township, Newton Falls and Niles also reported outages.

The county dispatch received calls related to the storm’s damage for about two hours.

There were reports of wires and trees downed. One report said a tree hit a home in Howland and another said a tree hit a car parked in a driveway.

No injuries had been reported by Tuesday night from the storms.